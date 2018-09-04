TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2018
Today is the 247th day of 2018 and the 76th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, 44 Spanish settlers founded El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora de los Angeles de Porciuncula, now known as Los Angeles.
In 1882, Thomas Edison flipped on the switch at the world's first commercial electrical distribution plant, powering downtown Manhattan in New York City.
In 1888, George Eastman patented his roll-film camera and registered the Kodak trademark.
In 1917, the United States suffered its first World War I military fatalities in France.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Wright (1908-1960), author; Paul Harvey (1918-2009), radio broadcaster; Dick York (1928-1992), actor; Tom Watson (1949- ), professional golfer; Drew Pinsky (1958- ), radio/TV host; Damon Wayans (1960- ), actor/comedian; Mike Piazza (1968- ), baseball player; Wes Bentley (1978- ), actor; Beyonce Knowles (1981- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Whitney Cummings (1982- ), actress/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: Graduate students Sergey Brin and Larry Page filed paperwork to incorporate Google, their 2-year-old research project, on this day in 1998.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1972, American swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals at a single Olympic Games.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I was not leaving the south to forget the south, but so that someday I might understand it." -- Richard Wright, "Black Boy"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,999,759 -- estimated population of the city of Los Angeles in 2017.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 2) and new moon (Sept. 9).
