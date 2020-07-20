MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020
Today is the 202nd day of 2020 and the 31st day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1944, Adolf Hitler survived an assassination attempt orchestrated by several senior-level German military officials.
In 1969, Neil Armstrong, commander of Apollo 11, became the first person to set foot on the moon, followed by Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
In 1976, Viking 1 landed on Mars and transmitted the first photos of the planet's surface.
In 2012, a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, killing 12 people and injuring 58 others.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Petrarch (Francesco Petrarca) (1304-1374), poet; Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), explorer/mountaineer; Cormac McCarthy (1933- ), writer; Natalie Wood (1938-1981), actress; Carlos Santana (1947- ), musician; Chris Cornell (1964-2017), singer-songwriter; Dean Winters (1964- ), actor; Josh Holloway (1969- ), actor; Sandra Oh (1971- ), actress; Omar Epps (1973- ), actor; Erica Hill (1976- ), journalist; Julianne Hough (1988- ), dancer/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) honored Neil Armstrong and associates with its Best Foreign Television Award in 1969 for their telecast from the moon.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, the first International Special Olympics Games concluded at Soldier Field in Chicago.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I grew up never seeing myself on-screen, and it's really important to me to give people who look like me a chance to see themselves. I want to see myself as the hero of any story. I want to see myself save the world from the bomb." -- Sandra Oh
TODAY'S NUMBER: 29,029 -- official elevation (in feet) of the Mount Everest summit, according to China and Nepal. Other sources recognize an official elevation of 29,035 feet.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (July 20).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!