SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2020
Today is the 123rd day of 2020 and the 45th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1536, King Henry VIII of England had Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, arrested and imprisoned on charges of high treason.
In 1611, the King James Bible was published in London.
In 1918, General Motors Corp. purchased Chevrolet Motor Co.
In 1945, tens of thousands of German troops in Berlin surrendered to the Soviet Union's Red Army.
In 2007, the International Criminal Court issued the first two arrest warrants for individuals accused of war crimes in Darfur, Sudan.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lorenz Hart (1895-1943), lyricist; Benjamin Spock (1903-1998), author/physician; Engelbert Humperdinck (1936- ), singer; Larry Gatlin (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Christine Baranski (1952- ), actress; Donatella Versace (1955- ), fashion designer; Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (1972- ), wrestler/actor; David Beckham (1975- ), soccer player; Lily Allen (1985- ), singer-songwriter; Kyle Busch (1985- ), race car driver; Paul George (1990- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: King James VI became king of Scotland after the death of his father, Lord Darnley, and the imprisonment of his mother, Mary, Queen of Scots, in 1567, when he was 13 months old.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "And all at once I lost my breath / And all at once was scared to death / For all at once I owned the earth and sky. / Now I've met Miss Jones / We'll keep on meeting till we die, / Yes, Miss Jones and I." -- Lorenz Hart, "Have You Met Miss Jones?"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting consecutive games streak by Lou Gehrig, "The Iron Horse" of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig's consecutive games record in 1995.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 30) and full moon (May 7).
SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020
Today is the 124th day of 2020 and the 46th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.
In 1921, West Virginia approved the first state sales tax.
In 1973, construction was completed on Chicago's Sears Tower (later renamed the Willis Tower), the tallest building in the world at the time.
In 2006, the jury in the trial of Zacarias Moussaoui, convicted of conspiracy in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, recommended a sentence of life in prison.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Niccolo Machiavelli (1469-1527), statesman/philosopher; Golda Meir (1898-1978), Israeli prime minister; Bing Crosby (1903-1977), singer/actor; Pete Seeger (1919-2014), singer-songwriter; Sugar Ray Robinson (1921-1989), boxer; James Brown (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Frankie Valli (1934- ), singer; Greg Gumbel (1946- ), sportscaster; Amy Ryan (1969- ), actress; Bobby Cannavale (1970- ), actor; Christina Hendricks (1975- ), actress; Dule Hill (1975- ), actor; Cheryl Burke (1984- ), dancer.
TODAY'S FACT: Residents of Washington, D.C., did not receive the right to vote in presidential elections until the 23rd Amendment was passed in 1961.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1987, Julius "Dr. J" Erving of the Philadelphia 76ers played his final game, finishing with 30,026 points, 10,525 rebounds and 5,176 assists in his professional basketball (ABA and NBA) career.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is no other way to guard yourself against flattery than by making men understand that telling you the truth will not offend you." -- Niccolo Machiavelli, "The Prince"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 23 -- hours of solitary confinement each day for prisoners at the Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, where Zacarias Moussaoui is imprisoned.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 30) and full moon (May 7).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!