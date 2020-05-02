TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Indianapolis ABCs defeated the Chicago American Giants, 4-2, in the first baseball game of the Negro National League.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "And all at once I lost my breath / And all at once was scared to death / For all at once I owned the earth and sky. / Now I've met Miss Jones / We'll keep on meeting till we die, / Yes, Miss Jones and I." -- Lorenz Hart, "Have You Met Miss Jones?"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,130 -- record-setting consecutive games streak by Lou Gehrig, "The Iron Horse" of the New York Yankees, which ended when he benched himself for poor play on this day in 1939. Cal Ripken Jr. surpassed Gehrig's consecutive games record in 1995.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 30) and full moon (May 7).

SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020

Today is the 124th day of 2020 and the 46th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1802, Washington, D.C., was incorporated as a city.

In 1921, West Virginia approved the first state sales tax.

In 1973, construction was completed on Chicago's Sears Tower (later renamed the Willis Tower), the tallest building in the world at the time.