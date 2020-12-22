 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today In History
0 comments

Today In History

  • 0

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2020

Today is the 357th day of 2020 and the second day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to President Abraham Lincoln that read, "I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah."

In 1990, Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's first directly elected president.

In 2001, the first cloned cat was born at Texas A&M University.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the repeal of the U.S. military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), composer; Connie Mack (1862-1956), baseball manager; Peggy Ashcroft (1907-1991), actress; Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007), first lady; Barbara Billingsley (1915-2010), actress; Steve Carlton (1944- ), baseball player; Diane Sawyer (1945- ), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21% of all the fresh water on Earth.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1971, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Baltimore Bullets 127-120, winning their 27th straight game and breaking the record for consecutive wins in professional sports.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is nothing that's off limits. If people think something is off limits, I make it my business to go make a joke about it; that's my job." -- Anthony Jeselnik

TODAY'S NUMBER: 33 -- consecutive games won by the Lakers during their record-setting 1971 winning streak before they lost 120-104 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 9, 1972.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Dec. 21) and full moon (Dec. 29).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three injured in area accidents
Accidents

Three injured in area accidents

  • Updated

A Park Hills woman and a Hawk Point woman were injured in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night on US 67 in St. Francois County, accordi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News