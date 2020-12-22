TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2020

Today is the 357th day of 2020 and the second day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1864, Union Gen. William T. Sherman sent a message to President Abraham Lincoln that read, "I beg to present you as a Christmas gift the city of Savannah."

In 1990, Lech Walesa was sworn in as Poland's first directly elected president.

In 2001, the first cloned cat was born at Texas A&M University.

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed the repeal of the U.S. military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giacomo Puccini (1858-1924), composer; Connie Mack (1862-1956), baseball manager; Peggy Ashcroft (1907-1991), actress; Lady Bird Johnson (1912-2007), first lady; Barbara Billingsley (1915-2010), actress; Steve Carlton (1944- ), baseball player; Diane Sawyer (1945- ), journalist; Maurice Gibb (1949-2003), singer-songwriter; Robin Gibb (1949-2012), singer-songwriter; Ralph Fiennes (1962- ), actor; Ted Cruz (1970- ), politician; Anthony Jeselnik (1978- ), comedian; Jordin Sparks (1989- ), singer; Meghan Trainor (1993- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The five Great Lakes hold about 21% of all the fresh water on Earth.