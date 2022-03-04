 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today In History

  • 0

FRIDAY, MARCH 4, 2022

Today is the 63rd day of 2022 and the 74th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, the first session of the U.S. Congress was held in New York City as the new Constitution took effect.

In 1791, Vermont was admitted as the 14th U.S. state.

In 1913, the U.S. Department of Labor was formed.

In 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt outlined his "New Deal" during his inauguration as the 32nd U.S. president.

In 1957, the S&P 500 was introduced, replacing the S&P 90.

In 1974, the first issue of People magazine was published, featuring "The Great Gatsby" star Mia Farrow on the cover.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741), composer; Casimir Pulaski (1745-1779), military leader; Knute Rockne (1888-1931), football coach; John Garfield (1913-1952), actor; James Ellroy (1948- ), author; Catherine O'Hara (1954- ), actress; Mykelti Williamson (1957- ), actor; Patricia Heaton (1958- ), actress; Ray Mancini (1961- ), boxer; Dav Pilkey (1966- ), author/illustrator; Landon Donovan (1982- ), soccer player.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Between 1945 and 1990, the United States produced more than 70,000 nuclear weapons. About 3,750 nuclear warheads remain in the U.S. stockpile, with about 2,300 others retired and awaiting dismantlement.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, heavyweight champion George Foreman refused to fight No. 1 contender Tony Tucker and was stripped of his title by the World Boxing Association.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "The overarching joy and lasting appeal of noir is that it makes doom fun." -- James Ellroy

TODAY'S NUMBER: 107,000 -- immediately eligible American candidates awaiting organ transplants as of February 2022.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (March 2) and first quarter moon (March 10).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A broken heart on Valentine's Day

A Missouri eighth-grader who committed suicide last month after reportedly being bullied at school and whose funeral procession was made up of…

Weible plans for retirement

Weible plans for retirement

This November will mark another changing of the guard in St. Francois County officeholders with Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible deciding to retire …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News