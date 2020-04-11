TODAY'S QUOTE: "You must understand that when you are writing a novel you are not making anything up. It's all there and you just have to find it." -- Thomas Harris, "Red Dragon"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3 -- Nobel Prize recipients among the prisoners freed from Buchenwald concentration camp on this day in 1945. Union leader Leon Jouhaux was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1951, author Elie Wiesel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986, and author Imre Kertesz received the Nobel Prize in literature in 2002.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 7) and last quarter moon (April 14).

SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020

Today is the 103rd day of 2020 and the 25th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1861, Confederate forces fired on Union-held Fort Sumter in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina, in the first engagement of the Civil War.

In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died at his retreat in Warm Springs, Georgia.

In 1961, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human being to travel in space and the first to orbit the Earth.

In 1981, the first space shuttle, Columbia, was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.