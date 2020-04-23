THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2020
Today is the 114th day of 2020 and the 36th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1635, the first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, was founded in Boston.
In 1908, Congress passed a bill establishing the U.S. Army Reserve.
In 1968, students protesting the Vietnam War at Columbia University in New York City began occupying campus buildings.
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan received the death penalty for assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in 1972.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Buchanan (1791-1868), 15th U.S. president; Max Planck (1858-1947), physicist; Shirley Temple Black (1928-2014), actress/diplomat; Roy Orbison (1936-1988), singer-songwriter; Lee Majors (1939- ), actor; Sandra Dee (1942-2005), actress; Tony Atlas (1954- ), wrestler/bodybuilder; Michael Moore (1954- ), filmmaker; George Lopez (1961- ), comedian/TV personality; John Cena (1977- ), wrestler/actor; John Oliver (1977- ), actor/comedian; Dev Patel (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: An estimated 300 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube.com every minute. The first video on the site, an 18-second clip entitled "Me at the Zoo," was uploaded on this day in 2005.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Milwaukee Braves rookie Hank Aaron hit his first major-league home run.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "New scientific ideas never spring from a communal body, however organized, but rather from the head of an individually inspired researcher who struggles with his problems in lonely thought and unites all his thought on one single point which is his whole world for the moment." - Max Planck
TODAY'S NUMBER: 77 -- days that "New Coke," introduced on this day in 1985, was on the market before Coca-Cola reintroduced the soft drink's original formula, under the name "Coca-Cola Classic."
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (April 22) and first quarter moon (April 30).
