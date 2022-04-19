 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

TUESDAY, APRIL 19, 2022

Today is the 109th day of 2022 and the 31st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the first battles of the American Revolutionary War were fought at Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

In 1943, an uprising began in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.

In 1993, a fire broke out at the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas, killing 76 people and ending a 51-day siege by federal and state authorities.

In 1995, a truck bomb exploded at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 168.

In 2013, one Boston Marathon bombing suspect was killed in a shootout with police while the other escaped and was captured hours later in Watertown, Massachusetts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Hughes (1900-1976), author; Eliot Ness (1903-1957), law enforcement agent; Jayne Mansfield (1933-1967), actress; Dudley Moore (1935-2002), actor; Tim Curry (1946- ), actor; Al Unser Jr. (1962- ), race car driver; Ashley Judd (1968- ), actress; James Franco (1978- ), actor; Kate Hudson (1979- ), actress; Troy Polamalu (1981- ), football player; Maria Sharapova (1987- ), tennis player.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: More than 14% of the world's population speaks Mandarin Chinese as a first language. Approximately 5.5% of the world's population speaks English as a first language.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1897, New Yorker John J. McDermott won the first Boston Marathon with a time of 2:55:10.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is a fact that it takes experience before one can realize what is a catastrophe and what is not. Children have little faculty of distinguishing between disaster and the ordinary course of their lives." -- Richard Hughes, "A High Wind in Jamaica"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 175 -- days in orbit for Salyut 1, the first space station, launched by the Soviet Union on this day in 1971.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 16) and last quarter moon (April 23).

