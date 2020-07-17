TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, Tiger Woods won the British Open, becoming only the second golfer (after Jack Nicklaus) to win each major championship more than once.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them." -- Phyllis Diller

TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 -- U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in service. The first flight of the aircraft was completed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on this day in 1989.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 12) and new moon (July 20).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0