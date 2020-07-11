SATURDAY, JULY 11, 2020
Today is the 193rd day of 2020 and the 22nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1798, the U.S. Marine Corps was reestablished, having been disbanded since April 1783.
In 1804, former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton was fatally wounded in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr.
In 1960, Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" was published.
In 1987, the United Nations estimated that the world's population had reached 5 billion.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Quincy Adams (1767-1848), sixth U.S. president; E.B. White (1899-1985), author; Yul Brynner (1920-1985), actor; David Kelly (1929-2012), actor; Giorgio Armani (1934- ), fashion designer; Leon Spinks (1953- ), boxer; Sela Ward (1956- ), actress; Suzanne Vega (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Jeff Corwin (1967- ), naturalist/TV personality; Lil' Kim (1975- ), rapper; Patrick Peterson (1990- ), football player; Alessia Cara (1996- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: William Howard Taft, who was sworn in as chief justice of the United States on this day in 1921, is the only person in history to serve as both chief justice and president of the United States.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1914, Babe Ruth made his major league debut, pitching seven innings for the Boston Red Sox in a 4-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people -- people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book." -- E.B. White
TODAY'S NUMBER: 18 -- documented duels between 1798 and 1845 at the site known as the Heights of Weehawken in New Jersey, where the Burr-Hamilton duel took place.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (July 4) and last quarter moon (July 12).
SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2020
Today is the 194th day of 2020 and the 23rd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed into law a measure creating the U.S. Army Medal of Honor.
In 1871, rioting between Irish Catholics and Protestants in New York City left more than 50 dead.
In 1984, Democratic Rep. Geraldine Ferraro of New York became the first female vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket.
In 2006, Hezbollah guerrillas raided northern Israel, marking the beginning of a 33-day conflict.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), author/philosopher; Buckminster Fuller (1895-1983), architect; Oscar Hammerstein II (1895-1960), lyricist; Pablo Neruda (1904-1973), poet; Milton Berle (1908-2002), comedian; Richard Simmons (1948- ), fitness trainer; Charlie Murphy (1959-2017), actor/comedian; Julio Cesar Chavez (1962- ), boxer; Brock Lesnar (1977- ), wrestler/mixed martial artist; Topher Grace (1978- ), actor; Michelle Rodriguez (1978- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Mary Edwards Walker, who served as a surgeon for the Union Army during the Civil War, is the only female recipient of the U.S. Army Medal of Honor.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, rioting during the Chicago White Sox's "Disco Demolition Night" promotion, in which an explosive-rigged dumpster filled with disco records was destroyed between games of a planned doubleheader, led to 39 arrests and caused the team to forfeit the second game against the Detroit Tigers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them." -- Henry David Thoreau, "Walden"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,506 -- recipients of the U.S. Medal of Honor to date. About half of those honorees distinguished themselves during the American Civil War.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (July 12).
