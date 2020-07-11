TODAY'S FACT: Mary Edwards Walker, who served as a surgeon for the Union Army during the Civil War, is the only female recipient of the U.S. Army Medal of Honor.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1979, rioting during the Chicago White Sox's "Disco Demolition Night" promotion, in which an explosive-rigged dumpster filled with disco records was destroyed between games of a planned doubleheader, led to 39 arrests and caused the team to forfeit the second game against the Detroit Tigers.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them." -- Henry David Thoreau, "Walden"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3,506 -- recipients of the U.S. Medal of Honor to date. About half of those honorees distinguished themselves during the American Civil War.

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (July 12).

