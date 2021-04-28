TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, Muhammad Ali refused to be inducted into the U.S. Army and was stripped of his heavyweight boxing title.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for." -- Harper Lee, "To Kill a Mockingbird"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 937 -- weeks on the Billboard 200 chart for Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most for any album in history. The album debuted on the chart, then known as the Billboard Top LPs and Tapes, on this day in 1973.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (April 26) and last quarter moon (May 3).

