TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, Oregon defeated Ohio State 46-33 to win the first NCAA men's basketball tournament.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I sing, trouble can sit right on my shoulder and I don't even notice." -- Sarah Vaughan

TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- consecutive No. 1 singles for singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, beginning with her August 1990 debut single, "Vision of Love," and ending with her October 1991 single, "Emotions." Carey is the only artist in history to reach No. 1 with her first five singles.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 21) and full moon (March 28).

SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021

Today is the 87th day of 2021 and the ninth day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that a child born in the United States is a U.S. citizen.

In 1939, the Spanish Civil War ended with the surrender of Republican defenders of Madrid to Francisco Franco's Nationalist forces.

In 1979, a pressure valve in a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed to close, causing a near-critical meltdown.