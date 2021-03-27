SATURDAY, MARCH 27, 2021
Today is the 86th day of 2021 and the eighth day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, the U.S. Congress passed the Act to Provide Naval Armament, establishing the force that would become the U.S. Navy.
In 1886, Apache leader Geronimo surrendered to U.S. forces at Skeleton Canyon in Arizona.
In 1915, Mary Mallon, better known as Typhoid Mary, was quarantined on North Brother Island in New York City.
In 1964, the strongest recorded earthquake in U.S. history (magnitude 9.2) struck Alaska, killing more than 120 people.
In 1998, the Food and Drug Administration approved Viagra, a medication to combat impotence.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Wilhelm Roentgen (1845-1923), scientist/inventor; Henry Royce (1863-1933), founder of Rolls-Royce Limited; Ludwig Mies van der Rohe (1886-1969), architect; Gloria Swanson (1899-1983), actress; Sarah Vaughan (1924-1990), singer; Quentin Tarantino (1963- ), filmmaker; Mariah Carey (1970- ), singer; Nathan Fillion (1971- ), actor; Fergie (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Buster Posey (1987- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Silver prices plummeted on this day in 1980 when brothers Nelson Bunker Hunt and William Herbert Hunt attempted to corner the silver market and failed.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, Oregon defeated Ohio State 46-33 to win the first NCAA men's basketball tournament.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When I sing, trouble can sit right on my shoulder and I don't even notice." -- Sarah Vaughan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 5 -- consecutive No. 1 singles for singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, beginning with her August 1990 debut single, "Vision of Love," and ending with her October 1991 single, "Emotions." Carey is the only artist in history to reach No. 1 with her first five singles.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 21) and full moon (March 28).
SUNDAY, MARCH 28, 2021
Today is the 87th day of 2021 and the ninth day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, the Supreme Court ruled that a child born in the United States is a U.S. citizen.
In 1939, the Spanish Civil War ended with the surrender of Republican defenders of Madrid to Francisco Franco's Nationalist forces.
In 1979, a pressure valve in a reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant failed to close, causing a near-critical meltdown.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Maxim Gorky (1868-1936), author; Freddie Bartholomew (1924-1992), actor; Mario Vargas Llosa (1936- ), author; Jerry Sloan (1942- ), basketball player/coach; Rick Barry (1944- ), basketball player; Dianne Wiest (1948- ), actress; Reba McEntire (1955- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Chris Myers (1959- ), sportscaster; Cheryl James aka Salt (1966- ), rapper; Vince Vaughn (1970- ), actor; Nick Frost (1972- ), actor/screenwriter; Julia Stiles (1981- ), actress; Lady Gaga (1986- ), singer-songwriter/actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The cleanup of the damaged nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island after the 1979 meltdown took nearly 14 years and cost approximately $973 million.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, movers hired by Baltimore Colts owner Bob Irsay arrived at the team's offices in the middle of the night and moved the NFL franchise to Indianapolis, a move Irsay had not announced publicly.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Memory is a snare, pure and simple; it alters, it subtly rearranges the past to fit the present." -- Mario Vargas Llosa
TODAY'S NUMBER: 28 -- percentage of native-born U.S. children ages 0 to 17 with at least one foreign-born parent in 2019.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (March 28).