TUESDAY, MARCH 29, 2022

Today is the 88th day of 2022 and the 10th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1867, the Dominion of Canada was established.

In 1951, Ethel and Julius Rosenberg were convicted of conspiracy to commit espionage.

In 1973, the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam, bringing an end to direct U.S. military involvement in the Vietnam War.

In 1999, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 10,000 (10,006.78) for the first time.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: John Tyler (1790-1862), 10th U.S. president; Denton True "Cy" Young (1867-1955), baseball player; Sam Walton (1918-1992), Walmart founder; Eric Idle (1943- ), actor/comedian; Walt Frazier (1945- ), basketball player; Earl Campbell (1955- ), football player; Brendan Gleeson (1955- ), actor; Amy Sedaris (1961- ), author/actress; Elle Macpherson (1964- ), supermodel/actress; Lucy Lawless (1968- ), actress; Robert Gibbs (1971- ), political adviser; Lara Logan (1971- ), journalist; Jennifer Capriati (1976- ), tennis player.

TODAY'S FACT: NASA's Mariner 10 space probe was the first spacecraft to complete a flyby of Mercury. The first of its three encounters with the planet took place on this day in 1974.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1999, Wayne Gretzky (then of the New York Rangers) scored his last professional goal, bringing his career total to an all-time NHL-record 894.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I think it's good for a person to spend time alone. It gives them an opportunity to discover who they are and to figure out why they are always alone." -- Amy Sedaris, "I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 37.9 million -- estimated population of Canada in July 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (March 24) and new moon (March 31).

