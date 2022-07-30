SATURDAY, JULY 30, 2022

Today is the 211th day of 2022 and the 40th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1619, America's first legislative assembly met in Jamestown, Virginia.

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a resolution establishing "In God We Trust" as the national motto of the United States.

In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Social Security Act into law, establishing Medicare and Medicaid.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon released subpoenaed White House recordings related to the Watergate cover-up.

In 1975, former Teamsters Union President Jimmy Hoffa disappeared from suburban Detroit.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Bronte (1818-1848), author/poet; Henry Ford (1863-1947), industrialist/automaker; Casey Stengel (1890-1975), baseball player/manager; Bud Selig (1934- ), baseball commissioner; Paul Anka (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947- ), actor/former governor; Laurence Fishburne (1961- ), actor; Lisa Kudrow (1963- ), actress; Vivica A. Fox (1964- ), actress; Terry Crews (1968- ), actor; Christopher Nolan (1970- ), filmmaker; Hilary Swank (1974- ), actress; Hope Solo (1981- ), soccer player.

TODAY'S FACT: "Top of the Pops," the longest-running radio show in history at 42 years, was broadcast for the final time on BBC Two on this day in 2006.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1930, the Uruguayan national football team defeated Argentina to win the inaugural FIFA World Cup in Montevideo, Uruguay.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I feel greatly honored to have a ballpark named after me, especially since I've been thrown out of so many." -- Casey Stengel

TODAY'S NUMBER: 13,503 -- population of the city of Baltimore, Maryland, in the United States Census of 1790; the population is estimated at 566,631 in 2022. The city was founded on this day in 1729.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first quarter moon (Aug. 5).

SUNDAY, JULY 31, 2022

Today is the 212th day of 2022 and the 41st day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1914, trading on the New York Stock Exchange stopped in response to the outbreak of World War I. It did not resume until December of that year.

In 1964, the American space probe Ranger 7 transmitted the first close-up photographs of the moon.

In 1991, the United States and the Soviet Union signed the START 1 treaty, an agreement to reduce both countries' nuclear arms stockpiles.

In 2006, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro underwent surgery and transferred presidential power to his brother Raul.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Friedman (1912-2006), economist; Primo Levi (1919-1987), chemist/author; Geoffrey Lewis (1935-2015), actor; Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1951- ), tennis player; Michael Biehn (1956- ), actor; Mark Cuban (1958- ), Dallas Mavericks owner; Wesley Snipes (1962- ), actor; J.K. Rowling (1965- ), author; Zac Brown (1978- ), musician; B.J. Novak (1979- ), actor; DeMarcus Ware (1982- ), football player; Charlie Carver (1988- ), actor; A.J. Green (1988- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: The first U.S. patent was issued to inventor Samuel Hopkins on this day in 1790, for a process of making potash, an ingredient used in fertilizer.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2012, American swimmer Michael Phelps broke Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina's long-standing career Olympic medal record, winning his 19th medal with a victory in the 4-x-200 relay.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I live in my house as I live inside my skin: I know more beautiful, more ample, more sturdy and more picturesque skins, but it would seem to me unnatural to exchange them for mine. " -- Primo Levi

TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 million -- estimated population of Cuba in 2022.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (July 28) and first quarter moon (Aug. 5).