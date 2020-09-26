TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1983, the Royal Perth Yacht Club's Australia II won the America's Cup, becoming the first non-American winner in the cup's 132-year history.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger." -- Serena Williams

TODAY'S NUMBER: 732 -- performances of "West Side Story" during its original Broadway run, which opened on this day in 1957 and closed on June 27, 1959.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 23) and full moon (Oct. 1).

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2020

Today is the 271st day of 2020 and the sixth day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1908, the first Model T automobile left the Ford factory in Detroit.

In 1954, "Tonight Starring Steve Allen," the late-night talk show that eventually became "The Tonight Show," premiered on NBC.

In 1962, Rachel Carson's environmental science book "Silent Spring" was published.

In 1964, the Warren Commission report was released, stating that Lee Harvey Oswald had acted alone in assassinating President John F. Kennedy.