TODAY'S QUOTE: "Writing is a form of therapy; sometimes I wonder how all those who do not write, compose or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear which is inherent in a human situation." -- Graham Greene, "Ways of Escape"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 17,897 -- number of original "Peanuts" comic strips (featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy) published between the strip's debut on this day in 1950 and creator Charles Schulz's death in 2000.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 28) and new moon (Oct. 6).

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2021

Today is the 276th day of 2021 and the 12th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.

In 1952, the United Kingdom conducted a successful test of an atomic bomb off the coast of Australia, becoming the world's third nuclear power.

In 1990, East and West Germany were reunified.

In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.