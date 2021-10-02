SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2021
Today is the 275th day of 2021 and the 11th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1835, the Texas Revolution began as American settlers battled Mexican troops near the Guadalupe River.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first Black justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2002, the first two "Beltway sniper" attacks left one person dead in Montgomery County, Maryland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Nat Turner (1800-1831), slave rebellion leader; Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948), political/spiritual leader; Cordell Hull (1871-1955), statesman; Groucho Marx (1890-1977), comedian/actor; Bud Abbott (1895-1974), comedian/actor; Graham Greene (1904-1991), novelist; Rex Reed (1938- ), movie critic; Steve Sabol (1942-2012), director/producer; Don McLean (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sting (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Kelly Ripa (1970- ), actress/TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: After translating Leo Tolstoy's "Letter to a Hindu," Mohandas Gandhi began a regular correspondence with the novelist that lasted from October 1909 until Tolstoy's death in November 1910.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Mexico City. It was the first regular-season NFL game to take place outside the United States.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Writing is a form of therapy; sometimes I wonder how all those who do not write, compose or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear which is inherent in a human situation." -- Graham Greene, "Ways of Escape"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17,897 -- number of original "Peanuts" comic strips (featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy) published between the strip's debut on this day in 1950 and creator Charles Schulz's death in 2000.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 28) and new moon (Oct. 6).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2021
Today is the 276th day of 2021 and the 12th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln designated the last Thursday in November as a national day of thanksgiving.
In 1952, the United Kingdom conducted a successful test of an atomic bomb off the coast of Australia, becoming the world's third nuclear power.
In 1990, East and West Germany were reunified.
In 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
In 2008, President George W. Bush signed into law the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act, a bailout of the U.S. financial system.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Wolfe (1900-1938), author; Harvey Kurtzman (1924-1993), cartoonist; Gore Vidal (1925-2012), author; Chubby Checker (1941- ), singer-songwriter; Al Sharpton (1954- ), minister/activist; Stevie Ray Vaughan (1954-1990), musician; Fred Couples (1959- ), golfer; Clive Owen (1964- ), actor; Gwen Stefani (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Lena Headey (1973- ), actress; Talib Kweli (1975- ), rapper; Tessa Thompson (1983- ), actress; Alicia Vikander (1988- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1789, President George Washington announced that Nov. 26 of that year would be "a day of public thanksgiving and prayer," the first in U.S. history.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1951, New York Giants player Bobby Thomson hit the "Shot Heard 'Round the World," a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to clinch the National League pennant over the Brooklyn Dodgers.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It seems to me that in the orbit of our world you are the North Pole, I the South -- so much in balance, in agreement -- and yet ... the whole world lies between." -- Thomas Wolfe, "You Can't Go Home Again"
TODAY'S NUMBER: $1 trillion -- amount of public and private funds that eastern Germany received from western Germany in the five years following reunification.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 28) and new moon (Oct. 6).