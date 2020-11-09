MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2020

Today is the 314th day of 2020 and the 49th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt visited the Panama Canal, becoming the first sitting president to make an official trip outside of the United States.

In 1938, the Nazis launched a national pogrom, later dubbed "Kristallnacht," against Jewish people in Germany and Austria.

In 1965, a massive blackout left much of the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, without power.

In 1989, the wall separating West Berlin from East Berlin and the rest of East Germany was opened.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806), astronomer; Elijah P. Lovejoy (1802-1837), abolitionist; Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000), actress; Spiro Agnew (1918-1996), U.S. vice president; Anne Sexton (1928-1974), poet; Carl Sagan (1934-1996), astronomer/writer; Bob Gibson (1935-2020), baseball player; Chris Jericho (1970- ), professional wrestler/actor; Susan Tedeschi (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Eric Dane (1972- ), actor; Nick Lachey (1973- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The 1965 power grid blackout left an area of 80,000 square miles, and at least 30 million people, without power.