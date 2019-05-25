SATURDAY, MAY 25, 2019
Today is the 145th day of 2019 and the 67th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.
In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
In 1977, the first "Star Wars" movie was released in American theaters.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill "Bojangles" Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor/comedian; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Don't say things. What you are stands over you the while, and thunders so that I cannot hear what you say to the contrary." -- Ralph Waldo Emerson
TODAY'S NUMBER: $7.5 billion -- domestic box office gross (as of mid-May 2019), adjusted for inflation, of the 11 original films and eight re-released versions of the "Star Wars" movie franchise.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (May 18) and last quarter moon (May 26).
SUNDAY, MAY 26, 2019
Today is the 146th day of 2019 and the 68th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas.
In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.
In 1923, the first 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race began near the town of Le Mans, France.
In 1972, President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton renewed China's Most Favored Nation trade status.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Al Jolson (1886-1950), singer/actor; Dorothea Lange (1895-1965), photographer; John Wayne (1907-1979), actor; Peggy Lee (1920-2002), singer-songwriter/actor; Miles Davis (1926-1991), jazz musician; Stevie Nicks (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sally Ride (1951-2012), astronaut; Lenny Kravitz (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Helena Bonham Carter (1966- ), actress; Matt Stone (1971- ), screenwriter/TV producer; Ben Zobrist (1981- ), baseball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Only two U.S. presidents in history went on to serve in Congress after holding the nation's highest office: John Quincy Adams and Andrew Johnson.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1959, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Harvey Haddix pitched what would have been the longest perfect game in history -- 12 innings -- only to lose 1-0 in the 13th.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "While there is perhaps a province in which the photograph can tell us nothing more than what we see with our own eyes, there is another in which it proves to us how little our eyes permit us to see." -- Dorothea Lange
TODAY'S NUMBER: 28,231 -- parole passes given to Confederate soldiers by Gen. Ulysses S. Grant after their 1865 surrender at Appomattox Court House in Virginia.
TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (May 26).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.