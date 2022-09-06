 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today In History

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2022

Today is the 249th day of 2022 and the 78th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1522, Ferdinand Magellan's ship, Victoria, docked in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain, completing the first global circumnavigation. Magellan himself had died en route.

In 1901, President William McKinley was shot by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in Buffalo, New York. He died eight days later.

In 1972, nine members of the Israeli Olympic team, taken hostage in Munich by Palestinian terrorists the day before, were killed during a failed rescue attempt.

In 1997, funeral services were held in London for Diana, Princess of Wales.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jane Addams (1860-1935), social worker; Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. (1888-1969), businessman/ambassador; Roger Waters (1943- ), rock musician; Swoosie Kurtz (1944- ), actress; Jane Curtin (1947- ), actress/comedian; Jeff Foxworthy (1958- ), comedian/TV personality; Chris Christie (1962- ), politician; Rosie Perez (1964- ), actress; Macy Gray (1967- ), singer-songwriter; Idris Elba (1972- ), actor; John Wall (1990- ), basketball player.

TODAY'S FACT: More than 2.5 billion people worldwide were estimated to have watched at least part of Princess Diana's funeral service on television in 1997.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1995, Cal Ripken Jr. of the Baltimore Orioles played in his 2,131st Major League Baseball game, breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive-games record.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing could be worse than the fear that one had given up too soon, and left one unexpended effort that might have saved the world." -- Jane Addams

TODAY'S NUMBER: 2,632 -- consecutive games Cal Ripken Jr. ultimately played before taking a game day off on Sept. 20, 1998.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Sept. 3) and full moon (Sept. 10).

