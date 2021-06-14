MONDAY, JUNE 14, 2021

Today is the 165th day of 2021 and the 87th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the U.S. Army was established.

In 1777, the Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the national flag.

In 1900, Hawaii became a territory of the United States.

In 1982, Argentine troops surrendered their last stronghold in the Falkland Islands to the British, ending the Falklands War.

In 2007, Palestine's Fatah-Hamas unity government was dissolved after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Harriet Beecher Stowe (1811-1896), author; Alois Alzheimer (1864-1915), physician; Burl Ives (1909-1995), singer/actor; Ernesto "Che" Guevara (1928-1967), revolutionary leader; Donald Trump (1946- ), 45th U.S. president; Pat Summitt (1952-2016), basketball coach; Boy George (1961- ), singer-songwriter; Faizon Love (1968- ), actor/comedian; Steffi Graf (1969- ), tennis player; Diablo Cody (1978- ), screenwriter; Kevin McHale (1988- ), singer/actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The highest rank in the Army, General of the Armies, was created for John Pershing in 1919. The rank was awarded posthumously to George Washington in 1976.