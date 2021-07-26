MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021

Today is the 207th day of 2021 and the 37th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, the Second Continental Congress established a postal system.

In 1788, New York ratified the Constitution and became the 11th U.S. state.

In 1947, President Truman signed the National Security Act, uniting the Army, Navy and Air Force under the Department of Defense and creating the National Security Council, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the CIA.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton was officially selected by the Democratic National Committee to become the first female major-party nominee for president.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Bernard Shaw (1856-1950), playwright/critic; Carl Jung (1875-1961), psychiatrist; Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), author; Blake Edwards (1922-2010), film director; Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999), film director; Mick Jagger (1943- ), singer-songwriter; Helen Mirren (1945- ), actress; Nicholas Evans (1950- ), author; Dorothy Hamill (1956- ), figure skater; Sandra Bullock (1964- ), actress; Jeremy Piven (1965- ), actor; Jason Statham (1967- ), actor; Kate Beckinsale (1973- ), actress.