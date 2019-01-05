SATURDAY, JANUARY 5, 2019
Today is the fifth day of 2019 and the 16th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, British naval forces led by Brig. Gen. Benedict Arnold captured and burned Richmond, Virginia.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. raised basic wages from $2.40 for a nine-hour day to $5 for an eight-hour day.
In 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Bay.
In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced that the U.S. would intervene militarily and economically at the request of other nations in response to the spread of communism.
In 2005, the dwarf planet Eris was discovered.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: King Camp Gillette (1855-1932), safety razor inventor; George Reeves (1914-1959), actor; Jane Wyman (1917-2007), actress; Walter Mondale (1928- ), former U.S. vice president; Alvin Ailey (1931-1989), dancer/choreographer; Robert Duvall (1931- ), actor; Umberto Eco (1932-2016), author/philosopher; Juan Carlos (1938- ), former king of Spain; Diane Keaton (1946- ), actress; Clancy Brown (1959- ), actor; Bradley Cooper (1975- ), actor; January Jones (1978- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The safety razor was one of the first disposable products ever made.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2004, Pete Rose admitted to gambling on baseball games while serving as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "In the United States, politics is a profession, whereas in Europe it is a right and a duty." -- Umberto Eco
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,672 -- performances in the original run of "The Wiz," an adaptation of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," at the Majestic Theatre and the Broadway Theatre in New York, after premiering this day in 1975.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (Jan. 5).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 6, 2019
Today is the sixth day of 2019 and the 17th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1838, Samuel F.B. Morse and Alfred Vail publicly demonstrated the telegraph for the first time.
In 1912, New Mexico was admitted as the 47th U.S. state.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared the "Four Freedoms" in his State of the Union address.
In 1973, U.S. daylight saving time was implemented year-round in response to the 1973 oil crisis.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Jedediah Smith (1799-1831), explorer/author; Carl Sandburg (1878-1967), poet; Kahlil Gibran (1883-1931), poet/novelist; Danny Thomas (1912-1991), actor/comedian; Loretta Young (1913-2000), actress; Lou Holtz (1937- ), football coach/sportscaster; Rowan Atkinson (1955- ), actor/comedian; Nancy Lopez (1957- ), golfer; Howie Long (1960- ), football player/broadcaster; John Singleton (1968- ), filmmaker; Norman Reedus (1969- ), actor; Eddie Redmayne (1982- ), actor; Kate McKinnon (1984- ), actress/comedian.
TODAY'S FACT: Franklin D. Roosevelt's "Four Freedoms" outlined his principal goals for people "everywhere in the world": freedom of speech and worship, and freedom from want and fear.
TODAY's SPORTS: In 1994, U.S. champion figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed on the knee after a practice session on the orders of skating rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Ever has it been that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." -- Kahlil Gibran
TODAY'S NUMBER: $30,000 -- amount Congress appropriated in 1843 for Samuel F.B. Morse to construct the first experimental telegraph line between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Jan. 5) and first quarter moon (Jan. 13).
