MONDAY, MARCH 14, 2022

Today is the 73rd day of 2022 and the 84th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1794, inventor Eli Whitney received a patent for the cotton gin.

In 1900, the Gold Standard Act was signed into law by President William McKinley.

In 1950, the Federal Bureau of Investigation instituted the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

In 1990, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first (and last) president of the Soviet Union.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767), composer; Arthur O'Shaughnessy (1844-1881), poet; Albert Einstein (1879-1955), physicist/Nobel Prize winner; Lee Petty (1914-2000), race car driver; Hank Ketcham (1920-2001), cartoonist; Diane Arbus (1923-1971), photographer; Michael Caine (1933- ), actor; Quincy Jones (1933- ), record producer; Wolfgang Petersen (1941- ), filmmaker; Billy Crystal (1948- ), actor/comedian; Grace Park (1974- ), actress; Jamie Bell (1986- ), actor; Stephen Curry (1988- ), basketball player; Ansel Elgort (1994- ), actor; Simone Biles (1997- ), gymnast.

TODAY'S FACT: Of the 526 fugitives who have been on the FBI's "Most Wanted" list since its inception in 1950, only 10 were women.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, the AFL and NFL held their first common draft of college football players. The Baltimore Colts selected defensive tackle Bubba Smith of Michigan State with the first pick.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I always have confidence, whether I miss four in a row or make four in a row, that the next one's going in." -- Stephen Curry

TODAY'S NUMBER: 80 -- record number of Grammy nominations for producer Quincy Jones.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (March 10) and full moon (March 18).

