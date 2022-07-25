MONDAY, JULY 25, 2022

Today is the 206th day of 2022 and the 35th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1952, Puerto Rico became a self-governing U.S. commonwealth.

In 1978, Louise Joy Brown, the first baby to be conceived via in vitro fertilization, was born in Greater Manchester, England.

In 2005, two major unions, the Teamsters and the Service Employees International Union, withdrew from the AFL-CIO.

In 2010, the website WikiLeaks released the "Afghan War Diary," containing more than 90,000 secret documents from the United States' war in Afghanistan.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Knox (1750-1806), first U.S. secretary of war; Maxfield Parrish (1870-1966), painter/illustrator; Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958), chemist; Estelle Getty (1923-2008), actress; Walter Payton (1954-1999), football player; Iman (1955- ), model/actress; Thurston Moore (1958- ), musician; Geoffrey Zakarian (1959- ), chef; Matt LeBlanc (1967- ), actor; Lauren Faust (1974- ), animator.

TODAY'S FACT: The Viking Orbiter 1 spacecraft, while searching for potential landing sites for the Viking 2 Lander, snapped the famous "Face on Mars" photo of the planet's surface on this day in 1976.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, American Edwin Moses ran in his first international track and field event at the Montreal Olympics -- the 400-meter hurdles -- and won a gold medal, with a record-setting time of 47.64 seconds.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Never die easy. Why run out of bounds and die easy? Make that linebacker pay. It carries into all facets of your life. It's okay to lose, to die, but don't die without trying, without giving it your best." -- Walter Payton

TODAY'S NUMBER: 3.2 million -- approximate combined membership of the Teamsters and the Service Employees International unions in 2022.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 20) and new moon (July 28).