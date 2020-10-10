SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2020
Today is the 284th day of 2020 and the 19th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy (then known as the U.S. Naval School) opened in Annapolis, Maryland.
In 1957, the core of a nuclear reactor caught fire in Cumbria, England.
In 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned the vice presidency after being charged with tax evasion.
In 2002, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to give President George W. Bush authority to use military force in Iraq.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Giuseppe Verdi (1813-1901), composer; Helen Hayes (1900-1993), actress; Thelonious Monk (1917-1982), jazz pianist/composer; Harold Pinter (1930-2008), director/playwright; Ben Vereen (1946- ), actor/singer/dancer; Nora Roberts (1950- ), author; David Lee Roth (1954- ), singer-songwriter; Michael Giacchino (1967- ), composer; Brett Favre (1969- ), football player; Dale Earnhardt Jr. (1974- ), race car driver; Aimee Teegarden (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The London Bridge that had spanned the River Thames in London since 1831 was disassembled in 1967 and reconstructed in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. It opened there on this day in 1971.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1920, the Cleveland Indians' Bill Wambsganss and Elmer Smith performed the first unassisted triple play and hit the first grand slam, respectively, in World Series history, in Game 5 against the New York Yankees.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When people come and see my show, I try to infuse into them that they can walk away feeling like their lives are a victory." -- Ben Vereen
TODAY'S NUMBER: 361,311 -- shareholders in the Green Bay Packers in 2020. It is the only publicly owned NFL franchise.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 9) and new moon (Oct. 16).
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11, 2020
Today is the 285th day of 2020 and the 20th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1779, Polish nobleman Casimir Pulaski died from wounds he suffered while fighting for American independence in the Revolutionary War.
In 1890, the Daughters of the American Revolution formed.
In 1975, "Saturday Night Live" debuted on NBC.
In 2002, former president Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962), first lady/writer/diplomat; Elmore Leonard (1925-2013), novelist; Daryl Hall (1946- ), singer-songwriter; Steve Young (1961- ), football player; Joan Cusack (1962- ), actress; Artie Lange (1967- ), comedian; Jane Krakowski (1968- ), actress; Justin Lin (1971- ), film director; Emily Deschanel (1976- ), actress; Matt Bomer (1977- ), actor; Terrell Suggs (1982- ), football player; Michelle Trachtenberg (1985- ), actress; Michelle Wie (1989- ), golfer; Cardi B (1992- ), rapper.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1910, Theodore Roosevelt became the first president (he was a former president at the time) to fly in an airplane, at Kinloch Field in St. Louis. He rode as a passenger for a four-minute flight in a plane built by the Wright Brothers.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1890, John Owen ran the first recorded 100-yard dash that broke 10 seconds.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art." - Eleanor Roosevelt
TODAY'S NUMBER: 17 -- age of Anthony Michael Hall when he was hired as a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" in 1985, making him the show's youngest cast member ever.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Oct. 9) and new moon (Oct. 16).
