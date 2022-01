TUESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2022

Today is the 25th day of 2022 and the 36th day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1533, King Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn.

In 1787, Shays' Rebellion forces failed in an attempt to overtake the U.S. arsenal in Springfield, Massachusetts.

In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell made the first transcontinental telephone call from New York to San Francisco.

In 1961, a few days after his inauguration, President John F. Kennedy held the first televised presidential news conference.

In 2004, NASA's Opportunity rover landed on the surface of Mars.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Burns (1759-1796), poet; W. Somerset Maugham (1874-1965), author/playwright; Virginia Woolf (1882-1941), author/essayist; Etta James (1938-2012), singer-songwriter; Tobe Hooper (1943-2017), filmmaker; Paul Nurse (1949- ), biochemist/Nobel laureate; Steve Prefontaine (1951-1975), runner; Jenifer Lewis (1957- ), actress; Geoff Johns (1973- ), screenwriter/producer; Alicia Keys (1981- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The Mars Opportunity rover continued to make scientific observations and report back to Earth until June 2018, more than 13 years beyond the duration of activity for which it was designed.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1924, the first Winter Olympic Games began in Chamonix, France.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "An aha moment is not a happy ending - it's an open doorway, one you have to choose to walk through." -- Alicia Keys, "More Myself"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 -- wives of King Henry VIII. He ordered two, Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, executed by beheading.

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (Jan. 25).

