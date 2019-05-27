MONDAY, MAY 27, 2019
Today is the 147th day of 2019 and the 69th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1937, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic.
In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an "unlimited national emergency."
In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.
In 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on the island of Java, Indonesia, killed nearly 6,000 people and injured more than 38,000.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: "Wild Bill" Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Joseph Fiennes (1970- ), actor; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were not only Allied leaders in World War II; they were seventh cousins once removed, through Roosevelt's mother.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Major League Baseball awarded Montreal, Canada, the first MLB franchise outside the United States (Montreal Expos).
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The problem with putting two and two together is that sometimes you get four, and sometimes you get twenty-two." -- Dashiell Hammett, "The Thin Man"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,046 -- height (in feet) of the Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest building in the world when it opened to the public on this day in 1930.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 26) and new moon (June 3).
