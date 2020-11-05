THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020

Today is the 310th day of 2020 and the 45th day of autumn.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1605, Guy Fawkes was arrested in a Westminster Palace cellar, which thwarted the Gunpowder Plot to assassinate King James I of England and Ireland.

In 1940, incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt defeated challenger Wendell Willkie to win an unprecedented third presidential term.

In 2009, a U.S. Army major fatally shot 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood in Texas.

In 2017, a gunman fatally shot 26 people and wounded 20 others at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Ida Tarbell (1857-1944), journalist; Roy Rogers (1911-1998), actor/singer; Vivien Leigh (1913-1967), actress; Art Garfunkel (1941- ), singer; Sam Shepard (1943-2017), playwright/actor; Bill Walton (1952- ), basketball player/commentator; Bryan Adams (1959- ), singer-songwriter; Tilda Swinton (1960- ), actress; Famke Janssen (1965- ), actress; Sam Rockwell (1968- ), actor; Bubba Watson (1978- ), golfer; Kevin Jonas (1987- ), musician; Odell Beckham Jr. (1992- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: American inventor George B. Selden patented the first automobile on this day in 1895.