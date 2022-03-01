TUESDAY, MARCH 1, 2022

Today is the 60th day of 2022 and the 71st day of winter.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1781, the Continental Congress officially adopted the Articles of Confederation.

In 1803, Ohio was admitted as the 17th U.S. state.

In 1867, Nebraska was admitted as the 37th U.S. state.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.

In 2003, Pakistani counterterrorism forces captured al-Qaida operative Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, a principal planner of the 9/11 terror attacks.

In 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment for crimes committed before the age of 18 was unconstitutional.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Chopin (1810-1849), composer; Glenn Miller (1904-1944), bandleader; David Niven (1910-1983), actor; Harry Caray (1914-1998), sportscaster; Ralph Ellison (1914-1994), author; Yitzhak Rabin (1922-1995), Israeli prime minister; Harry Belafonte (1927- ), singer-songwriter/actor; Roger Daltrey (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Ron Howard (1954- ), actor/director; Zack Snyder (1966- ), filmmaker; Javier Bardem (1969- ), actor; Jensen Ackles (1978- ), actor; Lupita Nyong'o (1983- ), actress; Kesha (1987- ), singer; Justin Bieber (1994- ), singer.

TODAY'S FACT: The International Criminal Court held its inaugural session in The Hague on this day in 2003.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1969, New York Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle announced his retirement.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Perhaps to lose a sense of where you are implies the danger of losing a sense of who you are." - Ralph Ellison, "Invisible Man"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 7,334 -- volunteers serving in the Peace Corps (as of mid-February 2020) in 61 countries around the world.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Feb. 23) and new moon (March 2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0