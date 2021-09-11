SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2021
Today is the 254th day of 2021 and the 84th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1857, Mormon militiamen and Paiute Indians massacred 120 pioneers in Mountain Meadows, Utah.
In 2001, hijacked planes crashed into New York City's World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Virginia and a Pennsylvania field in terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.
In 2007, Russia announced that it had successfully tested the world's most powerful nonnuclear bomb, a thermobaric weapon nicknamed the "father of all bombs."
In 2012, a heavily armed militia attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, killing four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: O. Henry (1862-1910), short-story writer; D.H. Lawrence (1885-1930), author; Paul "Bear" Bryant (1913-1983), football coach; Tom Landry (1924-2000), football coach; Brian De Palma (1940- ), film director; Tony Gilroy (1956- ), filmmaker; Virginia Madsen (1961- ), actress; Moby (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Harry Connick Jr. (1967- ), actor/singer-songwriter; Ludacris (1977- ), rapper/actor; Ed Reed (1978- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: John Tyler was the first vice president to assume the presidency because of a sitting president's death. During the term he served, after William Henry Harrison's monthlong presidency, Tyler was often referred to slightingly as "His Accidency" or "Acting President."
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1985, Pete Rose broke Ty Cobb's record with his 4,192nd career hit.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love is never a fulfillment. Life is never a thing of continuous bliss. There is no paradise. Fight and laugh and feel bitter and feel bliss: and fight again. Fight, fight. That is life." -- D.H. Lawrence
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4,256 -- total career hits for Pete Rose, which remains the Major League Baseball record.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 6) and first quarter moon (Sept. 13).
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021
Today is the 255th day of 2021 and the 85th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1940, four teenagers discovered prehistoric paintings, estimated to be 15,000 to 17,000 years old, in a cave in Lascaux, France.
In 1953, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts married Jaqueline Lee Bouvier in Newport, Rhode Island.
In 1992, Dr. Mae Carol Jemison, science mission specialist aboard the space shuttle Endeavour, became the first African American woman in space.
In 2011, the National September 11 Memorial opened to the public in New York City.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: H.L. Mencken (1880-1956), journalist/critic; Jesse Owens (1913-1980), Olympic athlete; Ian Holm (1931-2020), actor; George Jones (1931-2013), singer-songwriter; Barry White (1944-2003), singer-songwriter; Joe Pantoliano (1951- ), actor; Neil Peart (1952-2020), musician; Hans Zimmer (1957- ), composer; Ben Folds (1966- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Paul F. Tompkins (1968- ), actor/comedian; Paul Walker (1973-2013), actor; Yao Ming (1980- ), basketball player; Jennifer Hudson (1981- ), actress/singer; Andrew Luck (1989- ), football player.
TODAY'S FACT: The long-running Western series "Bonanza" premiered on NBC on this day in 1959.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, Dwight "Doc" Gooden of the New York Mets threw his 246th strikeout, breaking the rookie record for strikeouts in a single season. He finished the season with 276, a record that still stands.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "The final test of truth is ridicule. Very few dogmas have ever faced it and survived." -- H.L. Mencken
TODAY'S NUMBER: 76 -- bronze plates on the walls of the memorial pools at the September 11 Memorial and Museum, inscribed with 2,983 names: the 2,977 victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the six victims of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Sept. 6) and first quarter moon (Sept. 13).