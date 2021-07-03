SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021
Today is the 184th day of 2021 and the 14th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1775, George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army.
In 1844, the last two confirmed great auk specimens were killed on the island of Eldey, off the coast of Iceland.
In 1863, an assault by Gen. Robert E. Lee's Confederate forces failed, and the Battle of Gettysburg ended in a Union victory.
In 1890, Idaho was admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.
In 1998, Bill Clinton completed the first presidential visit to China since the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George M. Cohan (1878-1942), songwriter/entertainer; Franz Kafka (1883-1924), author; Dave Barry (1947- ), author/journalist; Montel Williams (1956- ), TV personality; Tom Cruise (1962- ), actor; Thomas Gibson (1962- ), actor; Yeardley Smith (1964- ), actress; Connie Nielsen (1965- ), actress; Brian Cashman (1967- ), baseball executive; Teemu Selanne (1970- ), hockey player; Patrick Wilson (1973- ), actor; Olivia Munn (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The world speed record for a steam locomotive is held by London and North Eastern Railway's Mallard, which reached 125.88 mph on this day in 1938.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." -- Franz Kafka
TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2021.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).
SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021
Today is the 185th day of 2021 and the 15th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.
In 1997, NASA's Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.
In 2012, the discovery of Higgs boson-like particles through experiments at the Large Hadron Collider was announced at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN).
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: George Everest (1790-1866), surveyor/geographer; Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864), writer; Stephen Foster (1826-1864), songwriter; Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933), 30th U.S. president; Eva Marie Saint (1924- ), actress; Neil Simon (1927-2018), playwright; George Steinbrenner (1930-2010), New York Yankees owner; Bill Withers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Geraldo Rivera (1943- ), TV personality; Koko (1971-2018), gorilla; Post Malone (1995- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Renowned advice columnists Eppie Lederer and Pauline Phillips, known as Ann Landers and Abigail Van Buren ("Dear Abby") respectively, were twin sisters, born on this day in 1918.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1939, New York Yankees slugger Lou Gehrig, who was suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, announced his retirement at Yankee Stadium, delivering the famous line, "Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the Earth."
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Writing is an escape from a world that crowds me. I like being alone in a room. It's almost a form of medication -- an investigation of my own life." -- Neil Simon
TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,000 -- annual graduates from the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, which officially commenced operations on this day in 1802.
TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).