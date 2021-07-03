TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1974, Mike Marshall of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched in relief of starter Tommy John, setting a major league record for consecutive games pitched in, at 13.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "A book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us." -- Franz Kafka

TODAY'S NUMBER: 25 -- films starring Tom Cruise that have grossed more than $200 million worldwide, as of June 2021.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 1) and new moon (July 9).

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021

Today is the 185th day of 2021 and the 15th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.

In 1826, founding fathers John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In 1960, the modern version of the American flag (with 50 stars) debuted at a ceremony in Philadelphia.

In 1997, NASA's Pathfinder space probe landed on Mars.