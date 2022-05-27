FRIDAY, MAY 27, 2022

Today is the 147th day of 2022 and the 69th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1937, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic.

In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an "unlimited national emergency."

In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.

In 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on the island of Java, Indonesia, killed nearly 6,000 people and injured more than 38,000.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: "Wild Bill" Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Louis Gossett Jr. (1936- ), actor; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill were not only Allied leaders in World War II; they were seventh cousins once removed, through Roosevelt's mother.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1968, Major League Baseball awarded Montreal, Canada, the first MLB franchise outside the United States (Montreal Expos).

TODAY'S QUOTE: "If a man says a thing often enough, he is very likely to acquire some sort of faith in it sooner or later." -- Dashiell Hammett, "The Second-Story Angel"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 1,046 -- height (in feet) of the Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest building in the world when it opened to the public on this day in 1930.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (May 22) and new moon (May 30).

