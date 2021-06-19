TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't want to look back and be like, 'You had it all, and you weren't even present for it. You weren't able to enjoy it.' I want to be here, be now and be grateful." -- Macklemore

TODAY'S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 17) and full moon (June 24).

SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021

Today is the 171st day of 2021 and the first day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, West Virginia was admitted as the 35th U.S. state.

In 1893, Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1900, the Boxer Rebellion began in China, as the Imperial Chinese Army began a 55-day siege of the Legation Quarter in Beijing.

In 1963, the Soviet Union and the United States established the Moscow-Washington hotline.