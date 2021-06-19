SATURDAY, JUNE 19, 2021
Today is the 170th day of 2021 and the 92nd day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1865, with the arrival of federal troops, slaves in Texas were informed of their freedom. The day is celebrated as the holiday Juneteenth.
In 1934, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) was created.
In 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved after a lengthy filibuster in the Senate.
In 1978, Jim Davis' "Garfield" comic strip made its debut.
In 1991, the last Soviet troops left Hungary after 45 years of occupation.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Blaise Pascal (1623-1662), philosopher/scientist; Moe Howard (1897-1975), actor; Lou Gehrig (1903-1941), baseball player; Lester Flatt (1914-1979), bluegrass guitarist; Salman Rushdie (1947- ), author; Phylicia Rashad (1948- ), actress; Kathleen Turner (1954- ), actress; Paula Abdul (1962- ), singer/TV personality; Boris Johnson (1964- ), British prime minister; Dirk Nowitzki (1978- ), basketball player; Zoe Saldana (1978- ), actress; Macklemore (1983- ), rapper; Paul Dano (1984- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Juneteenth has been celebrated as an official state holiday in Texas since 1980.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1846, the New York Nine defeated the New York Knickerbockers by a score of 23-1 at Elysian Fields in Hoboken, New Jersey. The game is widely regarded as the first officially recorded baseball game under codified rules in the United States.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I don't want to look back and be like, 'You had it all, and you weren't even present for it. You weren't able to enjoy it.' I want to be here, be now and be grateful." -- Macklemore
TODAY'S NUMBER: 83 -- days for which senators in opposition to the 1964 Civil Rights Act filibustered the bill.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 17) and full moon (June 24).
SUNDAY, JUNE 20, 2021
Today is the 171st day of 2021 and the first day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, West Virginia was admitted as the 35th U.S. state.
In 1893, Lizzie Borden was acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.
In 1900, the Boxer Rebellion began in China, as the Imperial Chinese Army began a 55-day siege of the Legation Quarter in Beijing.
In 1963, the Soviet Union and the United States established the Moscow-Washington hotline.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Lillian Hellman (1905-1984), playwright; Errol Flynn (1909-1959), actor; Chet Atkins (1924-2001), singer-songwriter; Audie Murphy (1924-1971), war hero/actor; Martin Landau (1928-2017), actor; Brian Wilson (1942- ), musician/singer-songwriter; Anne Murray (1945- ), singer; Bob Vila (1946- ), handyman/TV personality; Lionel Richie (1949- ), singer-songwriter; John Goodman (1952- ), actor; Nicole Kidman (1967- ), actress; Robert Rodriguez (1968- ), filmmaker; Christopher Mintz-Plasse (1989- ), actor.
TODAY'S FACT: Western Argentina is home to Aconcagua Mountain, the highest peak in the Western Hemisphere, with an altitude of 22,834 feet.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1967, boxer Muhammad Ali was convicted of violating Selective Service laws by refusing to be inducted. The Supreme Court overturned Ali's conviction in 1971.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I find the greatest songs in the world come out of pain, and I don't like it! Here's what it does: It strips away all of your facade. It makes you so honest. It's cleansing." -- Lionel Richie
TODAY'S NUMBER: 2 -- Grammy Award wins for the Beach Boys. The group, which formed in 1961 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and the Best Historical Album award in 2013 for its "The Smile Sessions" boxed set.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (June 17) and full moon (June 24).