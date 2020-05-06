WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020
Today is the 127th day of 2020 and the 49th day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Native American war leader Crazy Horse surrendered to U.S. troops in Nebraska.
In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.
In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.
In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.
In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper's home in Cleveland.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.
TODAY'S FACT: Tony Blair was the first British prime minister in more than 150 years to have a child with his wife while in office.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Roger Bannister, a 25-year-old British medical student, became the first person to run a mile in less than four minutes.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "No one who, like me, conjures up the most evil of those half-tamed demons that inhabit the human beast, and seeks to wrestle with them, can expect to come through the struggle unscathed." -- Sigmund Freud, "Dora: An Analysis of a Case of Hysteria"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 3:43.13 -- current world record time (minutes:seconds) in the mile run, set by Moroccan runner Hicham El Guerrouj in 1999.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (April 30) and full moon (May 7).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!