WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020

Today is the 127th day of 2020 and the 49th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1877, Native American war leader Crazy Horse surrendered to U.S. troops in Nebraska.

In 1889, with the commencement of the Exposition Universelle in Paris, the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time since its completion in March.

In 1937, the German dirigible Hindenburg caught fire while attempting to dock in New Jersey, killing 36.

In 1994, the Channel Tunnel, an undersea rail tunnel linking England and France, was officially opened.

In 2013, three women who had gone missing between 2002 and 2004 were rescued from their kidnapper's home in Cleveland.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Sigmund Freud (1856-1939), psychiatrist; Rudolph Valentino (1895-1926), actor; Orson Welles (1915-1985), actor/director; Willie Mays (1931- ), baseball player; Bob Seger (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Tony Blair (1953- ), British prime minister; George Clooney (1961- ), actor; Martin Brodeur (1972- ), hockey player; Adrianne Palicki (1983- ), actress; Gabourey Sidibe (1983- ), actress; Chris Paul (1985- ), basketball player.