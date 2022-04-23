SATURDAY, APRIL 23, 2022

Today is the 113th day of 2022 and the 35th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1635, the first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, was founded in Boston.

In 1908, Congress passed a bill establishing the U.S. Army Reserve.

In 1968, students protesting the Vietnam War at Columbia University in New York City began occupying campus buildings.

In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan received the death penalty for assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in 1972.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Buchanan (1791-1868), 15th U.S. president; Max Planck (1858-1947), physicist; Shirley Temple Black (1928-2014), actress/diplomat; Roy Orbison (1936-1988), singer-songwriter; Lee Majors (1939- ), actor; Sandra Dee (1942-2005), actress; Tony Atlas (1954- ), wrestler/bodybuilder; Michael Moore (1954- ), filmmaker; George Lopez (1961- ), comedian/TV personality; John Cena (1977- ), wrestler/actor; John Oliver (1977- ), actor/comedian; Dev Patel (1990- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: An estimated 500 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube.com every minute. The first video on the site, an 18-second clip entitled "Me at the Zoo," was uploaded on this day in 2005.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1954, Milwaukee Braves rookie Hank Aaron hit his first major-league home run.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "It is not the possession of truth, but the success which attends the seeking after it, that enriches the seeker and brings happiness to him." -- Max Planck, "Where Is Science Going?"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 77 -- days that "New Coke," introduced on this day in 1985, was on the market before Coca-Cola reintroduced the soft drink's original formula, under the name "Coca-Cola Classic."

TODAY'S MOON: Last quarter moon (April 23).

SUNDAY, APRIL 24, 2022

Today is the 114th day of 2022 and the 36th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1898, Spain declared war on the United States.

In 1916, the Irish Republican Brotherhood began the Easter Rising in Dublin, Ireland, seizing several key locations and proclaiming Irish independence.

In 1980, the United States launched Operation Eagle Claw, an unsuccessful attempt to free American hostages in Iran that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was launched from the space shuttle Discovery.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Willem de Kooning (1904-1997), artist; Robert Penn Warren (1905-1989), novelist/poet; Richard Donner (1930-2021), filmmaker; Shirley MacLaine (1934- ), actress; Sue Grafton (1940-2017), author; Barbra Streisand (1942- ), singer/actress; Cedric the Entertainer (1964- ), comedian/actor; Djimon Hounsou (1964- ), actor; Aidan Gillen (1968- ), actor; Damon Lindelof (1973- ), TV writer/executive; Kelly Clarkson (1982- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The Hubble Space Telescope's successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, was launched on Dec. 25, 2021. NASA estimates that Hubble will make its natural atmospheric re-entry between 2030 and 2040.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1901, the first American League game was played. The Chicago White Stockings defeated the Cleveland Blues, 8-2.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "I know there are people who believe you should forgive and forget. For the record, I'd like to say I'm a big fan of forgiveness as long as I'm given the opportunity to get even first." -- Sue Grafton, "V is for Vengeance"

TODAY'S NUMBER: $300 million -- price reportedly paid by hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin for the Willem de Kooning painting "Interchange" in a private sale in September 2015. It was the highest known price paid for a painting until November 2017, when da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" sold for $450.3 million.

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (April 23) and new moon (April 30).

