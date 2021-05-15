TODAY'S QUOTE: "No thief, however skillful, can rob one of knowledge, and that is why knowledge is the best and safest treasure to acquire." -- L. Frank Baum, "The Lost Princess of Oz"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 38,198 -- McDonald's restaurants worldwide in 2020. The first McDonald's restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, on this day in 1940.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 11) and first quarter moon (May 19).

SUNDAY, MAY 16, 2021

Today is the 136th day of 2021 and the 58th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1868, President Andrew Johnson was acquitted in his impeachment trial by one vote in the Senate.

In 1929, the first Academy Awards were presented.

In 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising officially ended as German forces destroyed the Great Synagogue of Warsaw.

In 1966, the Beach Boys and Bob Dylan released their respective seminal records, "Pet Sounds" and "Blonde on Blonde."

In 1997, President Mobutu Sese Seko relinquished power after 32 years of dictatorial rule in Zaire.