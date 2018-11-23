FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2018
Today is the 327th day of 2018 and the 63rd day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1954, more than 25 years after "Black Thursday," the Dow Jones industrial average finally surpassed its pre-Depression high.
In 1963, the first episode of the long-running science fiction drama "Doctor Who" aired on the BBC.
In 2001, the U.N. International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia charged former Yugoslav president Slobodan Milosevic with genocide for his role in the 1992-1995 Bosnia and Herzegovina conflict.
In 2005, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia, becoming the first female elected head of state in Africa.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin Pierce (1804-1869), 14th U.S. president; William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid (1859-1881), outlaw; Boris Karloff (1887-1969), actor; Erte (1892-1990), artist/designer; Paul Celan (1920-1970), poet; Bruce Vilanch (1948- ), comedy writer; Robin Roberts (1960- ), sportscaster; Miley Cyrus (1992- ), actress/singer.
TODAY'S FACT: New Shepard, developed by the privately funded aerospace company Blue Origin, became the first rocket to fly to space and return to Earth in a controlled, vertical landing on this day in 2015.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1919, the first play-by-play of a football game was broadcast on the radio, featuring the Aggies of Texas A&M hosting the Longhorns of the University of Texas.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Reality is not simply there, it does not simply exist: It must be sought out and won." -- Paul Celan
TODAY'S NUMBER: 4.7 million -- estimated population of Liberia in July 2017.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 22) and last quarter moon (Nov. 29).
