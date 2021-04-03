TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1988, Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins won the NHL's Art Ross trophy as the league's top scorer, ending Wayne Gretzky's streak of consecutive scoring titles at seven.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Love is never lost. If not reciprocated, it will flow back and soften and purify the heart." -- Washington Irving

TODAY'S NUMBER: 214,488 -- offshore entities (used as tax havens) revealed in the "Panama Papers," a massive leak of financial and legal documents first published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists on this day in 2016.

TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (March 28) and last quarter moon (April 4).

SUNDAY, APRIL 4, 2021

Today is the 94th day of 2021 and the 16th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1850, Los Angeles was incorporated as a city.

In 1949, 12 nations signed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) pact.

In 1968, Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

In 1973, the World Trade Center was dedicated in New York City.