SATURDAY, JULY 17, 2021
Today is the 198th day of 2021 and the 28th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1918, abdicated czar Nicholas II and his family were executed by Bolsheviks at Yekaterinburg, Russia.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet Premier Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met at the Potsdam Conference in Germany.
In 1955, Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California.
In 1975, a U.S. Apollo spacecraft docked with a Soviet Soyuz spacecraft, and astronauts from the two countries held the first international meeting in space.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Erle Stanley Gardner (1889-1970), author/lawyer; James Cagney (1899-1986), actor; Art Linkletter (1912-2010), TV personality; Phyllis Diller (1917-2012), comedian/actress; John Cooper (1923-2000), automobile designer; Vince Guaraldi (1928-1976), composer; Diahann Carroll (1935-2019), actress; Donald Sutherland (1935- ), actor; David Hasselhoff (1952- ), actor; Mark Burnett (1960- ), television producer; Dawn Upshaw (1960- ), opera singer; Luke Bryan (1976- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY'S FACT: Disneyland's opening day, intended as an exclusive event with limited invitations, was a disaster. Counterfeit passes and thousands of uninvited guests led to overcrowding, power outages, malfunctioning rides and depleted concessions.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, Tiger Woods won the British Open, becoming only the second golfer (after Jack Nicklaus) to win each major championship more than once.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing." -- Phyllis Diller
TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 -- U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in service. The first flight of the aircraft was completed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on this day in 1989.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (July 17).
SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021
Today is the 199th day of 2021 and the 29th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, Union troops led by Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the African American soldiers in the 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry attacked Fort Wagner in South Carolina.
In 1936, Spanish army officials revolted, led by Gen. Francisco Franco, starting the Spanish Civil War.
In 1984, a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people.
In 2013, the city of Detroit, Michigan, filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, estimated at $18 million to $20 million.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Red Skelton (1913-1997), actor/comedian; Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), South African president; John Glenn (1921-2016), astronaut/U.S. senator; Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005), journalist; James Brolin (1940- ), actor; Joe Torre (1940- ), baseball player/manager; Steve Forbes (1947- ), publisher; Richard Branson (1950- ), entrepreneur; Wendy Williams (1964- ), TV personality; Vin Diesel (1967- ), actor; Kristen Bell (1980- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The technology company Intel, founded on this day in 1968, generated $2,672 in first-year revenue. The company currently has a market value of $226 billion.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special." -- Nelson Mandela
TODAY'S NUMBER: 180,000 -- African American men who served as soldiers in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. Roughly half were former slaves from Confederate states.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (July 17) and full moon (July 23).