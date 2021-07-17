TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2005, Tiger Woods won the British Open, becoming only the second golfer (after Jack Nicklaus) to win each major championship more than once.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing is like shoveling the sidewalk before it stops snowing." -- Phyllis Diller

TODAY'S NUMBER: 20 -- U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in service. The first flight of the aircraft was completed at Edwards Air Force Base in California on this day in 1989.

TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (July 17).

SUNDAY, JULY 18, 2021

Today is the 199th day of 2021 and the 29th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1863, Union troops led by Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the African American soldiers in the 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry attacked Fort Wagner in South Carolina.

In 1936, Spanish army officials revolted, led by Gen. Francisco Franco, starting the Spanish Civil War.

In 1984, a gunman opened fire in a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people.