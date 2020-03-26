Today in History

THURSDAY, MARCH 26, 2020

Today is the 86th day of 2020 and the eighth day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, the Book of Mormon went on sale at a bookstore in Palmyra, New York.

In 1979, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty during a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

In 1997, police discovered the bodies of 39 victims of the Heaven's Gate religious cult's mass suicide in a mansion near San Diego, California.

In 1999, a Michigan jury found Dr. Jack Kevorkian guilty of second-degree murder for euthanizing a terminally ill patient.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Frost (1874-1963), poet; Viktor Frankl, (1905-1997), psychotherapist/author; Tennessee Williams (1911-1983), playwright; Sandra Day O'Connor (1930- ), former U.S. Supreme Court justice; Leonard Nimoy (1931-2015), actor; Alan Arkin (1934- ), actor; James Caan (1940- ), actor; Richard Dawkins (1941- ), biologist/author; Diana Ross (1944- ), singer; Steven Tyler (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Martin Short (1950- ), actor; John Stockton (1962- ), basketball player; Keira Knightley (1985- ), actress.