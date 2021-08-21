SATURDAY, AUGUST 21, 2021
Today is the 233rd day of 2021 and the 63rd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1858, senatorial candidates Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas held the first of their seven debates.
In 1863, pro-Confederate guerillas led by William Quantrill raided the pro-Union town of Lawrence, Kansas, killing more than 150 men and boys.
In 1911, an employee stole the "Mona Lisa" from the Louvre in Paris. It was recovered two years later.
In 1959, Hawaii was admitted as the 50th U.S. state.
In 1991, a coup by Communist hard-liners in the Soviet Union collapsed on the third day.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: William "Count" Basie (1904-1984), musician; Wilt Chamberlain (1936-1999), basketball player; Kenny Rogers (1938-2020), singer-songwriter; Peter Weir (1944- ), film director; Joe Strummer (1952-2002), musician; Kim Cattrall (1956- ), actress; Carrie-Anne Moss (1967- ), actress; Sergey Brin (1973- ), Google co-founder; Kelis (1979- ), singer; Usain Bolt (1986- ), Olympic sprinter; Hayden Panettiere (1989- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Digital scans of the "Mona Lisa" in 2007 revealed that da Vinci had originally given his subject eyebrows and more prominent eyelashes, which had faded over time or had been lost to restoration efforts.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1947, the first National Little League Tournament (later renamed the Little League World Series) was held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring only local teams. The Williamsport team defeated the team from Lock Haven by a score of 16-7.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everything is habit-forming, so make sure what you do is what you want to be doing." -- Wilt Chamberlain
TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 million -- people who view Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre in Paris annually.
TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 15) and full moon (Aug. 22).
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22, 2021
Today is the 234th day of 2021 and the 64th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the American yacht America won the first America's Cup.
In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which established protections for those wounded in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.
In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.
In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act - a major welfare reform bill -- into law.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Claude Debussy (1862-1918), composer; George Herriman (1880-1944), cartoonist; Dorothy Parker (1893-1967), author; Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003), film director/actress; John Lee Hooker (1917-2001), singer-songwriter/guitarist; Ray Bradbury (1920-2012), author; Norman Schwarzkopf (1934-2012), general; Valerie Harper (1939-2019), actress; Bill Parcells (1941- ), football coach; David Chase (1945- ), screenwriter/producer; Tori Amos (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Layne Staley (1967-2002), singer-songwriter; Kristen Wiig (1973- ), actress/comedian; James Corden (1978- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Comics Journal named George Herriman's "Krazy Kat" the best American comic strip of the 20th century in 1999.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1989, Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan struck out Rickey Henderson of the Oakland A's, becoming the first major league pitcher to reach 5,000 strikeouts.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "I have never listened to anyone who criticized my taste in space travel, sideshows or gorillas. When this occurs, I pack up my dinosaurs and leave the room." -- Ray Bradbury, "Zen in the Art of Writing"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 30 -- Major League Baseball record number of runs scored by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on this day in 2007.
TODAY'S MOON: Full moon (Aug. 22).