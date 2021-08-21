TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1947, the first National Little League Tournament (later renamed the Little League World Series) was held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, featuring only local teams. The Williamsport team defeated the team from Lock Haven by a score of 16-7.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Everything is habit-forming, so make sure what you do is what you want to be doing." -- Wilt Chamberlain

TODAY'S NUMBER: 6 million -- people who view Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" at the Louvre in Paris annually.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 15) and full moon (Aug. 22).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22, 2021

Today is the 234th day of 2021 and the 64th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1851, the American yacht America won the first America's Cup.

In 1864, the first Geneva Convention, which established protections for those wounded in active warfare, was signed by 12 European nations.

In 1902, the Cadillac Automobile Co. was founded.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton signed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act - a major welfare reform bill -- into law.