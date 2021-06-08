 Skip to main content
Today In History

TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021

Today is the 159th day of 2021 and the 81st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, James Madison, then a member of the House of Representatives, proposed the Bill of Rights to Congress.

In 1949, George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published.

In 1968, James Earl Ray, who was suspected of assassinating Martin Luther King Jr., was arrested in London.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan became the first U.S. president to address a joint session of the British Parliament.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Schumann (1810-1856), composer; Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), architect; Francis Crick (1916-2004), biophysicist; Barbara Bush (1925-2018), U.S. first lady; Jerry Stiller (1927-2020), comedian/actor; Joan Rivers (1933-2014), comedian/actress; Sara Paretsky (1947- ), author; Tim Berners-Lee (1955- ), World Wide Web inventor; Scott Adams (1957- ), cartoonist; Julianna Margulies (1966- ), actress; Kanye West (1977- ), rapper/producer; Maria Menounos (1978- ), actress/TV personality.

TODAY'S FACT: George Orwell died just seven months after "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published, due to complications from tuberculosis.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1966, the National Football League and the American Football League announced their merger as the NFL, with American and National conferences.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Embrace your losses like you do your victories ... you'll discover they're just preparing you for a greater victory in the future." -- Maria Menounos

TODAY'S NUMBER: 65 -- seats in the first session of the House of Representatives (1789-1791).

TODAY'S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 2) and new moon (June 10).

