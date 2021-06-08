TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021

Today is the 159th day of 2021 and the 81st day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1789, James Madison, then a member of the House of Representatives, proposed the Bill of Rights to Congress.

In 1949, George Orwell's "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published.

In 1968, James Earl Ray, who was suspected of assassinating Martin Luther King Jr., was arrested in London.

In 1982, President Ronald Reagan became the first U.S. president to address a joint session of the British Parliament.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Schumann (1810-1856), composer; Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959), architect; Francis Crick (1916-2004), biophysicist; Barbara Bush (1925-2018), U.S. first lady; Jerry Stiller (1927-2020), comedian/actor; Joan Rivers (1933-2014), comedian/actress; Sara Paretsky (1947- ), author; Tim Berners-Lee (1955- ), World Wide Web inventor; Scott Adams (1957- ), cartoonist; Julianna Margulies (1966- ), actress; Kanye West (1977- ), rapper/producer; Maria Menounos (1978- ), actress/TV personality.

TODAY'S FACT: George Orwell died just seven months after "Nineteen Eighty-Four" was published, due to complications from tuberculosis.