TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019
Today is the 183rd day of 2019 and the 12th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, a group of 53 Mende captives revolted and took control of the slave ship Amistad.
In 1881, lawyer Charles Guiteau shot President James Garfield, who died from his wounds 10 weeks later.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, outlawing major forms of discrimination.
In 2002, Steve Fossett completed the first nonstop solo hot air balloon flight around the world.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Hermann Hesse (1877-1962), author; Thurgood Marshall (1908-1993), Supreme Court justice; Pierre Cardin (1922- ), fashion designer; Medgar Evers (1925-1963), civil rights activist; Richard Petty (1937- ), NASCAR driver; Larry David (1947- ), writer/actor; Jose Canseco (1964- ), baseball player; Johnny Weir (1984- ), figure skater; Lindsay Lohan (1986- ), actress; Alex Morgan (1989- ), soccer player; Margot Robbie (1990- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: The first zeppelin airship, which made its debut flight over Lake Constance, Germany, on this day in 1900, was 420 feet long and powered by a 16-horsepower engine.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 2002, the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers by a score of 17-9. Each team hit six home runs, setting a major-league record of 12 in a single game.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Only the ideas that we actually live are of any value." -- Hermann Hesse, "Demian"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11,766 -- Walmart stores (including Walmart U.S., Sam's Club and Walmart International) worldwide, as of June 2019. The first Walmart store opened in Rogers, Arkansas, on this day in 1962.
TODAY'S MOON: New moon (July 2).
