TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1908, a special commission tasked with discovering the origins of baseball ruled that Abner Doubleday had invented the sport in Cooperstown, New York, in 1839. The finding has since been debunked.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "All your life they will say you're not good enough or strong enough or talented enough. ... All your life they will tell you no. Quite firmly and very quickly. And you will tell them yes." -- LeBron James