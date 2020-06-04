Today In History
0 comments

Today In History

  • 0

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020

Today is the 156th day of 2020 and the 78th day of spring.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.

In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.

In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer B. Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Scott Wolf (1968- ), actor; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.

TODAY'S FACT: The AFL-CIO estimates that union members earn 27% higher wages than their nonunion counterparts.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1927, the United States won golf's first-ever Ryder Cup at the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "There's sketch, improv, writing, acting, music and badminton. Those are the seven forms of comedy." - T.J. Miller"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 21 -- Pulitzer Prizes normally awarded each year. Online-only news organizations were eligible for 14 journalism prizes for the first time in 2009.

TODAY'S MOON: Between first quarter moon (May 29) and full moon (June 5).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County health confirms case 41
Local News

County health confirms case 41

  • Updated

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Friday a confirmed COVID-19 case at a local congregate facility. The case is associated with…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News