SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24, 2018
Today is the 328th day of 2018 and the 64th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1932, the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (commonly known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opened in Washington, D.C.
In 1859, Charles Darwin published his theory of natural selection in "On the Origin of Species."
In 1963, accused John F. Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was fatally shot by Jack Ruby on live national television.
In 1971, the hijacker known as D.B. Cooper parachuted from a plane over Washington state with $200,000 in ransom money and was never seen again.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Zachary Taylor (1784-1850), 12th U.S. president; Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (1864-1901), painter; Dale Carnegie (1888-1955), author; William F. Buckley Jr. (1925-2008), columnist; Oscar Robertson (1938- ), basketball player; Pete Best (1941- ), drummer; Billy Connolly (1942- ), actor/comedian; Spider Robinson (1948- ), author; Russell Watson (1966- ), singer; Stephen Merchant (1974- ), actor/comedian; Katherine Heigl (1978- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: In 1903, a moth with a 10-inch tongue was discovered in Madagascar, 41 years after Charles Darwin hypothesized its existence.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1960, Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors set an NBA record with 55 rebounds in one game. The Warriors lost the game to the Boston Celtics, 132-129.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "When dealing with people, remember you are not dealing with creatures of logic, but with creatures bristling with prejudice and motivated by pride and vanity." -- Dale Carnegie, "How to Win Friends and Influence People"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 61 -- percentage of Americans who, at the time of a mid-November 2013 Gallup Poll, believed the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was part of a conspiracy; 30 percent of those polled believed that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 22) and last quarter moon (Nov. 29).
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2018
Today is the 329th day of 2018 and the 65th day of autumn.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1783, the last British troops withdrew from New York City, three months after the signing of the Treaty of Paris.
In 1947, studio executives agreed to blacklist the "Hollywood 10," who were cited for contempt of Congress the previous day for not cooperating with the House Un-American Activities Committee.
In 2002, President George W. Bush signed legislation creating the Homeland Security Department, naming Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge as its first secretary.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919), financier/philanthropist; Virgil Thomson (1896-1989), composer/music critic; Joe DiMaggio (1914-1999), baseball player; Augusto Pinochet (1915-2006), Chilean president; Joe Gibbs (1940- ), football coach; Ben Stein (1944- ), TV personality/author; Amy Grant (1960- ), singer; John F. Kennedy Jr. (1960-1999), publisher; Cris Carter (1965- ), football player/sportscaster; Jill Hennessy (1968- ), actress; Christina Applegate (1971- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Augusto Pinochet came to power in 1973 in a CIA-supported coup that deposed Salvador Allende, the first elected Socialist president of Chile.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1980, Sugar Ray Leonard regained the WBC welterweight boxing title when his opponent, Roberto Duran, quit in the eighth round.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "There is not such a cradle of democracy upon the earth as the Free Public Library, this republic of letters, where neither rank, office, nor wealth receives the slightest consideration." -- Andrew Carnegie
TODAY'S NUMBER: 59,178 -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees in 2018, making it the largest organization overseen by the Department of Homeland Security.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Nov. 22) and last quarter moon (Nov. 29).
