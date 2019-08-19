MONDAY, AUGUST 19, 2019
Today is the 231st day of 2019 and the 60th day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1839, details of Louis Daguerre's pioneering photographic process were first released in Paris.
In 1934, a German plebiscite voted to grant then-Chancellor Adolf Hitler the additional office of president.
In 1960, captured American U-2 spy plane pilot Francis Gary Powers was sentenced in Moscow to three years imprisonment and seven years of hard labor for espionage.
In 2010, Operation Iraqi Freedom officially ended as the last U.S. combat troops crossed the border into Kuwait.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Orville Wright (1871-1948), aviation pioneer; Coco Chanel (1883-1971), fashion designer; Ogden Nash (1902-1971), poet/author; Malcolm Forbes (1919-1990), publisher; Gene Roddenberry (1921-1991), Star Trek creator; Bill Shoemaker (1931-2003), jockey; Bill Clinton (1946- ), 42nd U.S. president; Mary Matalin (1953- ), political consultant; John Stamos (1963- ), actor; Kyra Sedgwick (1965- ), actress; Matthew Perry (1969- ), actor; Clay Walker (1969- ), singer-songwriter; Veronica Roth (1988- ), author.
TODAY'S FACT: Gene Roddenberry was the first television writer to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1909, Austrian engineer Louis Schwitzer won the first race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with an average speed of 57.4 mph. Two drivers, two mechanics and two spectators died in related accidents.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "To keep your marriage brimming, / With love in the loving cup, / Whenever you're wrong, admit it; / Whenever you're right, shut up." -- Ogden Nash, "A Word to Husbands"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 11 -- Triple Crown horse races won by thoroughbred jockey Bill Shoemaker. He never won all three jewels in the Triple Crown in the same year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 15) and last quarter moon (Aug. 23).
