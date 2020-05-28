THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2020
Today is the 149th day of 2020 and the 71st day of spring.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1830, President Andrew Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act into law.
In 1937, the government of Germany formed the automobile company that would later be known as Volkswagen.
In 1961, English lawyer Peter Benenson's article "The Forgotten Prisoners" was published in London, forming the basis for the human rights organization Amnesty International.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Thomas Moore (1779-1852), poet; Jim Thorpe (1888-1953), multisport athlete; Ian Fleming (1908-1964), author; Jerry West (1938- ), basketball player/executive; Rudy Giuliani (1944- ), politician; Gladys Knight (1944- ), singer-songwriter; John Fogerty (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Kylie Minogue (1968- ), singer-songwriter; Marco Rubio (1971- ), politician; Elisabeth Hasselbeck (1977- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: Leonardo Da Vinci's biographer described "The Last Supper" as "ruined" by deterioration in 1556, less than 60 years after the painting's completion. Da Vinci's masterpiece was put back on display in Milan, Italy, on this day in 1999, after a 22-year restoration.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Major League Baseball's National League owners unanimously approved the moves of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants to Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "Humility, that low, sweet root / From which all heavenly virtues shoot." -- Thomas Moore, "The Loves of the Angels"
TODAY'S NUMBER: 7 million -- members and supporters of Amnesty International in more than 150 nations.
TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (May 22) and first quarter moon (May 29).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!