THURSDAY, JANUARY 2, 2020
Today is the second day of 2020 and the 13th day of winter.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, the Moors were driven out of Spain as Granada fell to the forces of Ferdinand and Isabella.
In 1967, Ronald Reagan was sworn in as governor of California.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation instituting a 55-mph highway speed limit in order to conserve gasoline during an OPEC embargo.
In 2006, a methane gas explosion in a Sago, West Virginia, coal mine trapped 13 miners. Only one survived.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Michael Tippett (1905-1998), composer; Isaac Asimov (1920-1992), author; Roger Miller (1936-1992), singer-songwriter; Jack Hanna (1947- ), zoologist; David Cone (1963- ), baseball player/sportscaster; Pernell Whitaker (1964- ), boxer; Tia Carrere (1967- ), actress; Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968- ), actor; Tommy Morrison (1969-2013), boxer; Christy Turlington (1969- ), model; Taye Diggs (1971- ), singer/actor; Dax Shepard (1975- ), actor; Kate Bosworth (1983- ), actress.
TODAY'S FACT: Castilian Spanish is the official language of Spain, but Catalan, Galician and Basque are all official regional languages.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1984, Miami upset heavily favored Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, 31-30, as Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion at game's end.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "It has been my philosophy of life that difficulties vanish when faced boldly." -- Isaac Asimov
TODAY'S NUMBER: 26,284 -- miles on the odometer of a rare, unrestored 1937 Bugatti Type 57S Atlanta Coupe found in the garage of a British doctor and reported by media outlets on this day in 2009. One of only 17 ever made, the car sold at a Paris auction a month later for $4.4 million.
TODAY'S MOON: First quarter moon (Jan. 2).
