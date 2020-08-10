TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits held by Stan Musial.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "You cannot extend the mastery of government over the daily life of a people without somewhere making it master of people's souls and thoughts. ... It poisons political equality, free speech, free press and equality of opportunity. It is the road not to more liberty but to less liberty." -- Herbert Hoover