MONDAY, AUGUST 10, 2020
Today is the 223rd day of 2020 and the 52nd day of summer.
TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1821, Missouri was admitted as the 24th U.S. state.
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which established a consolidated Department of Defense.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz of Yonkers, New York, was arrested for the "Son of Sam" killings that left six dead.
In 2006, British authorities arrested 24 people suspected of plotting attacks on airplanes with liquid bombs smuggled in shampoo and water bottles.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Herbert Hoover (1874-1964), 31st U.S. president; Charles Darrow (1889-1967), Monopoly game inventor; Jack Haley (1898-1979), actor; Jimmy Dean (1928-2010), singer/actor/entrepreneur; Eddie Fisher (1928-2010), singer; Rosanna Arquette (1959- ), actress; Antonio Banderas (1960- ), actor; Suzanne Collins (1962- ), author; Gus Johnson (1967- ), sportscaster; Justin Theroux (1971- ), actor/screenwriter; Angie Harmon (1972- ), actress; Kylie Jenner (1997- ), TV personality.
TODAY'S FACT: The Smithsonian Institution, officially chartered by Congress on this day in 1846, estimates that about 95% of its collection is in storage rather than on display.
TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1981, Pete Rose got the 3,631st hit of his career, breaking the National League record for career hits held by Stan Musial.
TODAY'S QUOTE: "You cannot extend the mastery of government over the daily life of a people without somewhere making it master of people's souls and thoughts. ... It poisons political equality, free speech, free press and equality of opportunity. It is the road not to more liberty but to less liberty." -- Herbert Hoover
TODAY'S NUMBER: $721.5 billion -- estimated Department of Defense budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
TODAY'S MOON: Between full moon (Aug. 3) and last quarter moon (Aug. 11).
